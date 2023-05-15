UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Declares 17 Cyclone-hit Townships Natural Disaster Zone

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Myanmar declares 17 cyclone-hit townships natural disaster zone

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Myanmar declared 17 townships in Rakhine State a natural disaster-affected area on Monday, according to a notification released by the State Administration Council (SAC).

The townships in western Myanmar's Rakhine State are Kyaukphyu, Manaung, Ramree, Ann, Sittwe, Pauktaw, Ponnagyun, Rathedaung, Gwa, Taungup, Thandwe, Maungtaw, Buthidaung, Kyauktaw, Minbya, Mrauk-U and Myebon.

According to the notification, the townships were declared as a natural disaster-affected area in accordance with Section 11 of the Natural Disaster Management Law.

The declaration was made after cyclone Mocha caused loss of life and property and damage to the environment in Rakhine, and it is believed that there may be difficulties in rapid restoration of normality in the affected area.

On Sunday, extremely severe cyclonic storm Mocha hit the coastal areas of western Myanmar's Rakhine State, leaving a trail of destruction.

Related Topics

Storm Kyaukphyu Sittwe Myanmar May Sunday

Recent Stories

Â COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

Â COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

3 minutes ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

4 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

9 minutes ago
 SC to take up today ECPâ€™s plea seeking review fo ..

SC to take up today ECPâ€™s plea seeking review for elections on May 14

58 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund ..

Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund in Afghanistan Signed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.