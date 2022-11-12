UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Exports Over 177,000 Tons Of Corn In October

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Myanmar exports over 177,000 tons of corn in October

YANGON, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Myanmar exported over 177,000 tons of corn, earning more than 53 million U.S. Dollars in October, the state-run media citing the Ministry of Commerce reported on Saturday.

During the period, the country shipped 174,970 tons of corn via sea routes, while it exported 2,870 tons of corn via border gates, it said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Myanmar has exported most of its goods including corn via sea routes, the Ministry of Commerce's data showed.

The media report said that the country exported its corn to China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia in October.

During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the country exported 2.3 million tons of corn to foreign countries including China, Thailand, India and Vietnam, it said.

In Myanmar, corn is primarily cultivated in Shan, Kachin, Kayah and Kayin states and Mandalay, Sagaing and Magway regions.

The Southeast Asian country yields nearly 3 million tons of corn annually, it said.

Related Topics

India Thailand Bangladesh Sri Lanka China Sagaing Magway Mandalay Myanmar Philippines Malaysia Vietnam October Border Commerce Media Asia Million

Recent Stories

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

33 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second S ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second Saudi Green Initiative Forum

35 minutes ago
 OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations a ..

35 minutes ago
 Get Your Work Done Efficiently with vivo Y02s

Get Your Work Done Efficiently with vivo Y02s

40 minutes ago
 Camon 19 Pro offers a unique blend of performance ..

Camon 19 Pro offers a unique blend of performance and style

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.