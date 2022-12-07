Myanmar exports over 860,410 tons of rice in first 8 months of FY 2022-23

YANGON, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) --:Myanmar exported over 860,410 tons of rice in the first eight months of fiscal year 2022-23, according to the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF) on Wednesday.

During the cited period, it exported 136,206 tons of rice in October and 179,853 tons in November, according to the official data.

During the eight months, the Southeast Asian country exported more than 550,597 tons of broken rice, the data showed.

The country exported 264,038 tons of rice and broken rice in November, compared to 285,223 tons a year earlier.

Myanmar exported the rice to China, Japan, European Union (EU) countries, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, African countries and middle East countries, according to the MRF.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Myanmar has shipped most of its rice and broken rice via sea routes.