Myanmar To Free More Than 5,000 Jailed For Anti-coup Protests: Junta Chief

Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:20 AM

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Myanmar will release more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against a February coup which ousted the civilian government, the country's junta chief said Monday.

A total of 5,636 prisoners will be freed to mark the Thadingyut festival later in October, Min Aung Hlaing said, days after he was excluded from a regional summit over his government's commitment to defusing the bloody crisis.

