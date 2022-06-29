UrduPoint.com

Namibia Mulls Biomass Projects To Boost Export, Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Namibia mulls biomass projects to boost export, economy

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Namibia plans a Biomass Industrial Park project in the north-central town of Otjiwarongo which will process more than 300 tonnes of encroacher bush biomass per annum while creating several value-added chain by-products such as animal feed and many more, officials said Wednesday.

According to the Otjozondjupa Region Governor, James Uerikua, the project to be operated on a 100-hectare piece of land, will produce annual outputs of 191,500 tonnes of wood chips, 20,000 tonnes of charcoal, 12,000 tonnes of char briquettes, 160 tonnes animal feed, 4,500 tonnes bio-fuel and 600 tonnes biochar tonnes respectively.

He said the project is expected to boost Otjiwarongo's economy through the creation of jobs while unlocking business markets for locals.

"The final products are to be exported to Germany as the European country seeks to phase out coal power production. This project is expected to leverage value addition synergies for a robust local market for wood-based products to unlock new market opportunities domestically and beyond," he said.

Namibia and Germany began discussing the potential of a biomass partnership in September 2020, when a Namibian delegation of government officials, sector representatives, researchers and experts, and environmental non-governmental organizations attended a biomass conference in Germany.

Biomass is a renewable source of energy obtained from organic matter such as wood products, dried vegetation, and crop residues. Its emission levels are said to be significantly lower compared to fossil fuels.

Related Topics

Governor Business Germany Otjiwarongo Namibia September 2020 Market From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

3 minutes ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

55 minutes ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

2 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

2 hours ago
 The supplementary budget has been approved by the ..

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.