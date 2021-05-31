UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibia's President, First Lady On Course For A Speedy Recovery After Testing Positive For COVID-19: Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Namibia's president, first lady on course for a speedy recovery after testing positive for COVID-19: official

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) --:Namibia's President Hage Geingob and first lady Monica Geingos are on course for a speedy recovery after both of them tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, official said Sunday.

In a statement, Alfredo Hengari, the spokesperson for the Presidency, said the two are in a stable condition and in good spirits.

"All precautionary measures are taken, and neither the president nor the first lady have been admitted to hospital. The president and the first lady have responded well to treatment and on course to a full recovery," Hengari said.

He said the two are self isolating and receiving treatment at home.

Namibia has so far recorded 54,659 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 818 deaths

Related Topics

Sunday All

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

9 minutes ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

10 minutes ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

10 minutes ago

Ryanair Plane Chose Berlin Airport for Emergency S ..

10 minutes ago

Grade 10 to 12 classes resumed across KP

19 minutes ago

Two-stroke rickshaws, Major pollution contributors ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.