WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) --:Namibia's President Hage Geingob and first lady Monica Geingos are on course for a speedy recovery after both of them tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, official said Sunday.

In a statement, Alfredo Hengari, the spokesperson for the Presidency, said the two are in a stable condition and in good spirits.

"All precautionary measures are taken, and neither the president nor the first lady have been admitted to hospital. The president and the first lady have responded well to treatment and on course to a full recovery," Hengari said.

He said the two are self isolating and receiving treatment at home.

Namibia has so far recorded 54,659 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 818 deaths