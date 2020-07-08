UrduPoint.com
National Gallery Becomes First Major London Museum To Reopen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 08:10 AM

National Gallery becomes first major London museum to reopen

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Britain's National Gallery reopens on Wednesday, with masks recommended and social distancing and advance booking mandatory, as the country continues to emerge from three months of coronavirus lockdown.

The central London venue is the first major art museum in the British capital to open its doors after closing in late March along with the rest of the hospitality, tourism and cultural sectors.

Visitors must now book in advance, are advised to wear face coverings and follow signposted routes around the space which, at 46,396 square metres (500,000 square feet) is roughly the size of six football pitches.

Gallery director Gabriele Finaldi told reporters he hoped initially for around a quarter of the usual number of visitors -- or 3,000 to 4,000 people per day.

