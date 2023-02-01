NATO chief hails Japan plans to expand defence spending

Tokyo, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :NATO's chief on Wednesday applauded Japan's plan to double its defence spending, saying the pledge reflected the country's resolve for greater security involvement in a volatile world.

Speaking in Tokyo, Jens Stoltenberg said Japan's renewed focus on security made the nation "even more" of a partner "for peace".

"I am glad that Japan is planning (a military budget) to reach the NATO benchmark of two percent of GDP devoted to defence," he said in an address at Keio University.

For decades, Japan has capped military spending at around one percent of GDP, but late last year Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government approved a new security strategy, including plans to increase defence spending to two percent of GDP by fiscal year 2027.

"This demonstrates that Japan takes international security seriously," Stoltenberg said.