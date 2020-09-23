UrduPoint.com
Navalny 'is Free' To Return To Russia: Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Navalny 'is free' to return to Russia: Kremlin

Moscow, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Opposition leader Alexei Navalny is welcome to return to Russia, the Kremlin said Wednesday after he was discharged from a German hospital that treated him for poisoning.

"As regards his returning to Moscow, like any other Russian citizen, he is free to do so at any moment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian news agencies.

