UrduPoint.com

NBC Commentary Teams To Cover Beijing Olympics From US

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 08:40 AM

NBC commentary teams to cover Beijing Olympics from US

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :US broadcaster NBC will not send any of it specialist commentary teams to cover the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic due to fears over Covid-19, USA Today reported on Wednesday.

Greg Hughes, vice president of communications for NBC Sports, was quoted by USA Today saying that commentary teams for sports such as figure skating and Alpine skiing would instead be based in the United States.

"The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Connecticut) facility due to Covid concerns," Hughes told the newspaper.

"We'll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics." USA Today reported that main Olympic anchor Mike Tirico would be in China for the Games' opening ceremony on February 4 before heading back to the United States a few days later.

NBC officials said the coverage plan for Beijing was similar to the strategy used for the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The report noted that the broadcaster was concerned that staff testing positive for Covid-19 in China could be faced with lengthy stays in quarantine.

"The Beijing model is going to be very similar to Tokyo in that the heartbeat of our Olympic operation will actually be in Stamford, Conn., at our NBC Sports headquarters," said Molly Solomon, NBC's president and executive producer of the network's Olympics production.

"With Covid's changing conditions and China's zero-tolerance policy, it's just added a layer of complexity to all of this so we need to make sure we can provide the same quality experience to the American viewers. That's why we are split between the two cities."NBC has held the US broadcasting rights to the Olympics since 1988.

In 2014, the broadcaster paid a mammoth $7.75 billion to the International Olympic Committee to extend its rights deal through the 2032 Olympics.

Related Topics

USA Sports China Beijing Split Tokyo Same Alpine Stamford Hughes United States February Olympics International Olympic Committee Media All From Billion

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

8 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

8 hours ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

8 hours ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

8 hours ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

9 hours ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.