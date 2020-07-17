UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netflix Shares Dive On $720 Mln Profit Despite User Growth

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Netflix shares dive on $720 mln profit despite user growth

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Netflix shares dived on Thursday after the leading streaming entertainment service reported relatively flat quarterly profits despite rising subscriber numbers.

Netflix reported a profit of $720 million on revenue of $6.

1 billion in the recently-ended quarter, compared with $709 million profit on $5.8 billion in revenue during the first three months of the year.

Meanwhile, ranks of paid memberships grew by 10.1 million, according to the California-based company.

Share were down nearly 12 percent in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures.

Related Topics

Company Netflix Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

41 minutes ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.