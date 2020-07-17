Netflix shares dive on $720 mln profit despite user growth

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Netflix shares dived on Thursday after the leading streaming entertainment service reported relatively flat quarterly profits despite rising subscriber numbers.

Netflix reported a profit of $720 million on revenue of $6.

1 billion in the recently-ended quarter, compared with $709 million profit on $5.8 billion in revenue during the first three months of the year.

Meanwhile, ranks of paid memberships grew by 10.1 million, according to the California-based company.

Share were down nearly 12 percent in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures.