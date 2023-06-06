New evidence of Japanese germ warfare unit made public in NE China

HARBIN,June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A roster of Unit 731, a Japanese germ warfare army during World War II, has been on display at Heilongjiang International University, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, shedding new light on the development of the notorious army and its atrocities.

The original document of the roster is kept in the National Archives of Japan.

It was discovered by Seiya Matsuno, a researcher at the International Peace Research Institute of Meiji Gakuin University in Japan and a distinguished professor at Heilongjiang International University, who obtained a photocopy and brought it to China.

According to the professor, the roster was produced in August 1940, when Unit 731 was reorganized from the Epidemic Prevention Department of the Kwantung Army into the Epidemic Prevention and Water Purification Department of the Kwantung Army.