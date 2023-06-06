UrduPoint.com

New Evidence Of Japanese Germ Warfare Unit Made Public In NE China

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

New evidence of Japanese germ warfare unit made public in NE China

HARBIN,June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A roster of Unit 731, a Japanese germ warfare army during World War II, has been on display at Heilongjiang International University, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, shedding new light on the development of the notorious army and its atrocities.

The original document of the roster is kept in the National Archives of Japan.

It was discovered by Seiya Matsuno, a researcher at the International Peace Research Institute of Meiji Gakuin University in Japan and a distinguished professor at Heilongjiang International University, who obtained a photocopy and brought it to China.

According to the professor, the roster was produced in August 1940, when Unit 731 was reorganized from the Epidemic Prevention Department of the Kwantung Army into the Epidemic Prevention and Water Purification Department of the Kwantung Army.

Related Topics

Army Water China Japan August World War From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to SMA

18 minutes ago
 MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption ..

MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption, sustainable practices

1 hour ago
 Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad ..

Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad’s Pilot Challenge Undefined

1 hour ago
 SEC approves promotion of 711 employees of SP, SPS ..

SEC approves promotion of 711 employees of SP, SPSA

1 hour ago
 LHC orders to immediately release Shah Mahmood Qur ..

LHC orders to immediately release Shah Mahmood Qureshi

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al Dhaid and Kalba

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.