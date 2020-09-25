UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Virus Cases In Moscow Climb To June Levels

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

New virus cases in Moscow climb to June levels

Moscow, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :New coronavirus cases in Moscow on Thursday reached their highest level since late June, raising fears of a new wave in the country with the fourth-largest number of infections worldwide.

Speaking Thursday evening, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there has been a "serious" increase in hospital admissions.

"This is not a joke at all, this means that the situation is getting more complicated," he said in televised remarks.

Authorities said that the number of daily hospital admissions had grown by around 30 percent over the past week.

On Thursday, the capital recorded 1,050 new cases, the highest figure since June 23.

The caseload increase had remained relatively stable in the capital at around 700 per day for several months, but numbers have begun to climb again since September 15.

Moscow officials said Thursday that Sobyanin had sent a letter to heads of large companies asking them to have some staff return to working from home.

Russia as a whole confirmed 6,595 new cases in 24 hours, the highest figure since July 12. The government's virus website said that 24 percent had no clinical symptoms.

The biggest concentrations of new cases are in Moscow and its surrounding region, as well as the second largest city of Saint Petersburg.

So far 19,948 people have died of Covid-19 in Russia, out of a total 1,128,836 confirmed infections.

Russia has prided itself on registering the world's first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, although it is still undergoing large-scale clinical trials after promising results in early trials.

Numerous high-profile figures including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Sobyanin have already had the vaccine.

In a speech to the United Nations this week, President Vladimir Putin offered to inoculate those working at the international organisation for free.

He earlier said that one of his daughters had been vaccinated.

Related Topics

Defence Minister World United Nations Moscow Russia Died Vladimir Putin Petersburg June July September All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sports message of love between people, communities ..

2 minutes ago

Lawyer Representing Venezuelan Gov't in Gold Battl ..

5 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

47 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo continues achievement in Elephant Safar ..

47 minutes ago

Commissioner for providing Autism treatment facili ..

5 minutes ago

Bahrain's King Believes Peace With Israel Guarante ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.