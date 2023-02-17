UrduPoint.com

New Zealand-England Finely Poised After Blundell Century

Published February 17, 2023

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A Tom Blundell century for New Zealand and two late England batting stumbles left the first Test tantalisingly poised at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

The tourists held a 98-run lead with eight second-innings wickets in hand and still three days to play in a fast-moving day-night Test at the Bay Oval.

Blundell's career-best 138 steered his side to 306 and just 19 runs short of England's 325-9 declared.

The delicate nature of the contest didn't prevent the tourists playing their shots, although they lost openers Ben Duckett, for 25, and Zak Crawley, for 28, in reaching 79-2 off 16 overs.

England's best bowler, Ollie Robinson (4-54), said the honours were "pretty even in the end" after his side dominated day one with their aggressive batting before reducing the Black Caps to 37-3.

At stumps, Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 14 and nightwatchman Stuart Broad was six not out and lucky to still be there after his top edge flew directly upwards but landed between Blundell and bowler Scott Kuggeleijn, who were watching each other.

It didn't detract from Blundell's whirlwind fourth Test ton -- a mix of improvisation and power off 181 balls, featuring 19 fours and one six.

The 32-year-old said he was determined not to let England's domination continue when he arrived at the crease at 83-5.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

