New Zealand Hit Back As South Africa Reach 140-5 To Lead By 211

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :After being outplayed for two days, New Zealand held a glimmer of hope that they could salvage the second Test as they reduced South Africa to 140 for five at stumps on day three in Christchurch on Sunday.

It gave the Proteas a lead of 211 with five wickets remaining after posting 364 in their first innings and then bowling New Zealand out for 293.

South Africa dominated the first two days but Sunday belonged to New Zealand after they were rescued from 91 for five by a 133-run stand between Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell on the docile wicket.

"We're reasonably happy, not entirely happy," said Rassie van der Dussen, adding that a lead of 270-280 would put South Africa in a strong position.

"The main thing is the ball swings, that's the biggest challenge." But New Zealand believed that sort of target would be achievable.

"It's still a good batting wicket," said de Grandhomme, who scored a Test-best 120 not out. "If they set 270 we'll definitely back ourselves to get it." De Grandhomme added there was nothing special about his innings in the conditions.

"It was a pretty good wicket so there wasn't too much to worry about, just see the ball, hit the ball," he said.

When South Africa started their second innings 71 runs ahead, New Zealand needed quick wickets and Tim Southee and Matt Henry obliged to have the tourists 38-3.

A Southee inswinger beat Sarel Erwee's bat and trapped the opener in front after he had scored eight off nine deliveries.

