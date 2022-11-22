UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Logs 24,068 New COVID-19 Community Cases Over Past Week

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 08:30 AM

New Zealand logs 24,068 new COVID-19 community cases over past week

WELLINGTON, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 24,068 new community cases of COVID-19 and 40 more deaths from the pandemic over the past week, the country's Ministry of Health said on Monday.

On average, new cases per day reached 3,434 in the last week.

The country has seen the number of daily cases going down steadily from over 10,000 cases nationwide in early July.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 1,891,853 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,182 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the ministry said.

Currently, 344 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including three in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

