New Zealand Reports 3 New Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

New Zealand reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.

The three new cases of COVID-19 reported were recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, while there was no new case of COVID-19 reported in the wider New Zealand community, said the ministry.

The ministry also reported two historical cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation facilities on Saturday. Historical cases of COVID-19 were deemed not infectious in New Zealand.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand was 75 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 2,504, it said.

Two positive wastewater testing results were detected in Taranaki, North Island earlier in the week. These results could be due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus, or could signal undetected cases in the community, said the ministry.

In order to determine whether there is any undetected case, the ministry was recommending anyone in Taranaki, North Island or who has visited the place recently, and who has symptoms to get tested.

