UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Wins Women's Rugby Sevens Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 04:00 PM

New Zealand wins women's rugby sevens gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) --:New Zealand claimed the women's rugby sevens gold medal after shrugging off France in the final here on Saturday.

New Zealand, the runners-up five years ago in Rio, got past France 26-12.

Fiji finished third with a 21-12 victory over Britain in the bronze medal match.

China placed seventh after getting past the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 22-10. E

