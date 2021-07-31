TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) --:New Zealand claimed the women's rugby sevens gold medal after shrugging off France in the final here on Saturday.

New Zealand, the runners-up five years ago in Rio, got past France 26-12.

Fiji finished third with a 21-12 victory over Britain in the bronze medal match.

China placed seventh after getting past the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 22-10. E