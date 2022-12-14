UrduPoint.com

Neymar Cleared Of Corruption Over Barcelona Transfer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Brazilian football superstar Neymar was cleared of corruption charges on Tuesday related to his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

A court in Spain acquitted all nine defendants in the trial.

In addition to Neymar, this included his parents, FC Barcelona and former club presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, Santos FC and former president Odilio Rodrigues Filho, and N&N -- the company founded by Neymar's parents to manage his career.

Brazilian company DIS had argued they lost out financially on Neymar's transfer because they owned 40 percent of his sporting rights at Santos and believed the true value of the deal had been obscured by those involved.

"According to the court it has not been proved there was a false contract or that DIS was intended to be harmed," said the court in a statement.

DIS said later Tuesday they would appeal the sentence before the Spanish Supreme Court.

"DIS laments that the opportunity has been lost to put a stop to some corrupt practises in the world of football that are inconceivable in other areas," said the company in a statement.

Related Topics

Football Corruption Supreme Court World Company Santos Barcelona Spain All From FC Barcelona Court

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

2 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

2 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

2 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

2 hours ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

2 hours ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.