Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Brazilian football superstar Neymar was cleared of corruption charges on Tuesday related to his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

A court in Spain acquitted all nine defendants in the trial.

In addition to Neymar, this included his parents, FC Barcelona and former club presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, Santos FC and former president Odilio Rodrigues Filho, and N&N -- the company founded by Neymar's parents to manage his career.

Brazilian company DIS had argued they lost out financially on Neymar's transfer because they owned 40 percent of his sporting rights at Santos and believed the true value of the deal had been obscured by those involved.

"According to the court it has not been proved there was a false contract or that DIS was intended to be harmed," said the court in a statement.

DIS said later Tuesday they would appeal the sentence before the Spanish Supreme Court.

"DIS laments that the opportunity has been lost to put a stop to some corrupt practises in the world of football that are inconceivable in other areas," said the company in a statement.