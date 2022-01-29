UrduPoint.com

NFL's Giants Hire Bills Assistant Daboll As Head Coach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 08:50 AM

NFL's Giants hire Bills assistant Daboll as head coach

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The NFL's New York Giants named Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll their new head coach on Friday, replacing Joe Judge who was sacked after another disappointing season.

Daboll will be joining former Bills colleague Joe Schoen, who had already been named as the Giants' new general manager after five years as the assistant GM in Buffalo.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be named head coach of the New York Giants," Daboll said in a statement.

"My immediate goal is to assemble a coaching staff -- a strong staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and making sure our players are put in the position to be their best and, ultimately, to win games." Daboll guided Buffalo's 2018 first-round draft selection Josh Allen from a promising but inconsistent young quarterback into a dominant NFL performer, who led the Bills into the playoffs only to suffer a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

The Giants fired Judge after the team finished 10-23 in his second season. He was the third straight Giants coach to get the sack after two seasons or less, after Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur.

General manager Dave Gettleman retired after the season ended, opening the door for Schoen, who led the search for a coach.

Daboll was one of five finalists for the job, along with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Bills assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Related Topics

Job Young Flores Kansas City Buffalo Dallas Miami New York 2018 From Best General Motors Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2022

13 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th January 2022

18 minutes ago
 US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Perm ..

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top G ..

9 hours ago
 US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoin ..

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday ..

9 hours ago
 Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend ..

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukr ..

9 hours ago
 US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukr ..

US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>