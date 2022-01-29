(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The NFL's New York Giants named Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll their new head coach on Friday, replacing Joe Judge who was sacked after another disappointing season.

Daboll will be joining former Bills colleague Joe Schoen, who had already been named as the Giants' new general manager after five years as the assistant GM in Buffalo.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be named head coach of the New York Giants," Daboll said in a statement.

"My immediate goal is to assemble a coaching staff -- a strong staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and making sure our players are put in the position to be their best and, ultimately, to win games." Daboll guided Buffalo's 2018 first-round draft selection Josh Allen from a promising but inconsistent young quarterback into a dominant NFL performer, who led the Bills into the playoffs only to suffer a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

The Giants fired Judge after the team finished 10-23 in his second season. He was the third straight Giants coach to get the sack after two seasons or less, after Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur.

General manager Dave Gettleman retired after the season ended, opening the door for Schoen, who led the search for a coach.

Daboll was one of five finalists for the job, along with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Bills assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.