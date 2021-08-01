UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Receives Four Million Vaccine Doses From US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 02:10 PM

Nigeria receives four million vaccine doses from US

Abuja, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Nigeria received four million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the United States on Sunday as the West African nation steps up efforts to battle a third wave of infections.

The doses, which came on two planes, were received by officials from the UN children agency UNICEF on behalf of Nigeria at the airport in the capital Abuja, an AFP video reporter at the scene said.

It was the second batch of vaccines to arrive in Africa's most populous nation after four million doses were delivered in March under the Covax scheme.

Covax was set up to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines, particularly to low-income countries, and has already delivered more than 80 million doses to 129 territories.

Nigeria -- home to some 210 million people -- used the four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in received in March to start its nationwide inoculation programme.

Experts worry that the highly contagious Delta variant could pose another setback to vaccine distribution -- if wealthier countries begin requiring booster shots for fully-vaccinated people, it could slow shipments of urgently needed doses to developing nations.

The virus has killed 2,149 people and infected nearly 174,000 in Nigeria, but the real figures are believed to be much higher, in part because of low testing rates.

Last month, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said it had detected the Delta variant, putting officials on alert for a third wave of infections in the country.

In June, Nigeria barred passengers who are not citizens or permanent residents from entering the country if they have been in South Africa in the past 14 days.

The decision followed similar restrictions imposed on travellers coming from Brazil, India and Turkey.

Related Topics

India Africa United Nations Turkey Alert Abuja Brazil South Africa United States Nigeria March June Sunday From Million Airport

Recent Stories

World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-power ..

World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-powered project to extract water fr ..

1 hour ago
 Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah re ..

Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah released back into natural habit ..

1 hour ago
 India observes 1st August as &#039;Muslim Women&#0 ..

India observes 1st August as &#039;Muslim Women&#039;s Rights Day&#039;

3 hours ago
 Over 41,000 new coronavirus infections in India

Over 41,000 new coronavirus infections in India

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

4 hours ago
 China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta clust ..

China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.