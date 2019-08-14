UrduPoint.com
Nishikori Defeated By Nishioka In All-Japanese Contest

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

Nishikori defeated by Nishioka in all-Japanese contest

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Kei Nishikori lost to fellow Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The sixth seed went down to his 77th-ranked compatriot, who came through qualifying, in just over 90 minutes,Nishikori has never advanced beyond the third round at the US Open warm-up event.

