Nishikori defeated by Nishioka in all-Japanese contest

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Kei Nishikori lost to fellow Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The sixth seed went down to his 77th-ranked compatriot, who came through qualifying, in just over 90 minutes,Nishikori has never advanced beyond the third round at the US Open warm-up event.