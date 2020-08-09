UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLPD To Organise 3-Day International Urdu Conference From Aug 12

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

NLPD to organise 3-Day International Urdu Conference from Aug 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will organise an online 3-Day International urdu Conference to be held from August 12.

The purpose of the conference was to promote Urdu language not just as a language but as a culture.

Federal Minister for Education and National Heritage and Culture, Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest.

According to an official, Urdu Mushariah will also be held in which poets will present their poetry in accordance with Independence Day Celebrations (August 14).

He said that papers on many important topics related to literature, education, judiciary, fine arts and other spheres of life will be presented by scholars, researchers, teachers and intellectuals in the aforementioned conference.

He said that session will be presided over by a high profile personality of Dr. Rashid Hameed, Director General, National Language Promotion Department.

The conference will be attended by dozens of participants from within the country and aboard.

\778

Related Topics

Education Fine Rashid Independence August From

Recent Stories

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

51 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

13 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.