Open Menu

No Survivors In Alaska Helicopter Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2023 | 06:10 PM

No survivors in Alaska helicopter crash

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :No survivors were found after a helicopter crashed in the U.S. state of Alaska Thursday night, according to the National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) officials.

Four people were onboard a Bell 206L-4 craft operating out of Maritime Helicopters in Homer, a private charter company, said Alaska NTSB Chief Clint Johnson. The helicopter lost contact via an electronic tracking system around 7 or 8 p.m. Thursday local time (0300 or 0400 GMT Friday).

The helicopter was returning to Utqiagvik from a mission.

Johnson said that search and rescue crews from North Slope found the downed helicopter partially submerged in a lake about 82.1 km southwest of Utqiagvik.

The search team was alerted of the overdue helicopter around 11:20 p.m. Thursday local time (0720 GMT Friday), said DJ Fauske, North Slope Borough director of external affairs.

The search team is investigating with NTSB assistance and also notified the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Alaska local media.

Related Topics

Company Homer Media From P

Recent Stories

PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

1 hour ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

2 hours ago
 Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

2 hours ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

2 hours ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

2 hours ago
Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

3 hours ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

3 hours ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

4 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

5 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous