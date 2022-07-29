UrduPoint.com

Number Of Beef Cattle Raised In S.Korea Hits Record High In Q2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 12:00 PM

SEOUL, July 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The number of beef cattle raised in South Korea hit a record high in the second quarter on growing beef demand, statistical office data showed Friday.

The number of beef cattle came in at 3,674,000 in the second quarter of this year, up 3.0 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the highest level since relevant data began to be compiled in 1983.

It was attributed to an increased beef consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has encouraged people to cook at home.

The number of milk cow raised in the Asian country declined by 2.6 percent to 389,000 in the cited quarter on lower milk demand.

The figure for layer chickens increased by 10.9 percent to 73,073,000 in the second quarter due to a low base effect as a result of the bird flu outbreak.

