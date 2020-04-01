UrduPoint.com
NZ Police Urge Virus-testing Tent Thieves To Get Tested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:40 PM

NZ police urge virus-testing tent thieves to get tested

Wellington, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Hapless thieves who stole a coronavirus testing tent in New Zealand have put themselves at risk of contracting the virus and should get tested, police have warned.

The tent was stolen from outside an Auckland hospital where it had been set up to test Kiwis for COVID-19, police said in a video posted on Facebook Tuesday.

East Health Trust chief Loretta Hansen said staff discovered the tent was missing when they arrived early Tuesday morning to begin a day of testing.

"Some fool, idiot, come and stole our tent -- our COVID-19 testing tent," she said in the video.

"They chopped it off at the ground level. It was bolted in by concrete, and they just chopped it off." Counties Manukau police Sergeant Brett Meale appealed for the thieves toreturn the tent -- and submit themselves to testing for the virus, which is thought tosurvive on surfaces for several days.

