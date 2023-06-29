Open Menu

Oil Prices Jump On Bullish U.S. Oil Inventory Data

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Oil prices jump on bullish U.S. oil inventory data

EW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Crude oil futures prices rebounded on Wednesday upon bullish U.S. oil inventory data in the last week.

The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery gained 1.86 U.S. dollars, or 2.75 percent, to settle at 69.56 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery shot up 1.77 dollars, or 2.45 percent, to settle at 74.03 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

U.S. crude oil inventory dropped by 9.

6 million barrels in the week ending June 23, much higher than analysts' expectation of a modest decrease, according to data issued by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline and distillate fuel showed slight increases of 0.6 million barrels and 0.1 million barrels, respectively.

By contrast, the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 2.408 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending June 23.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil London New York Mercantile Exchange June August Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

13 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

15 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

15 hours ago
Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

15 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

15 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

15 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

15 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

15 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous