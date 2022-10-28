UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Four Hurt In Knife Attack Near Milan: Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :One person was killed and four others were injured, including Spanish footballer Pablo Mari, in a knife attack in a shopping centre near Milan on Thursday, according to media reports.

A 46-year-old Italian, apparently suffering with psychological problems, was arrested immediately after the attack at Assago, on the outskirts of Milan, according to the ANSA news agency.

According to media reports, he grabbed a knife from a shelf and started randomly attacking people.

The person who died was a 30-year-old employee of supermarket Carrefour, located inside the shopping centre where the attack took place, according to ANSA.

The news agency reported that four others were seriously injured.

Among those hurt was Mari, the Spanish defender for Monza football club, on loan from Arsenal. A source close to the club told AFP he was in hospital, conscious and able to speak.

"Dear Pablo, we are all close to you and your family, we wish you well, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon," said Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani, in a message tweeted by the club.

