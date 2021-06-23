UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAC Multan Named Its Music Class After Late Singer Naeem Ul Hassan Bablu

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

PAC Multan named its music class after late singer Naeem ul Hassan Bablu

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Multan named its music class after late singer from Multan Naeem ul Hassan Bablu at a ceremony here on Wednesday.

A special ceremony to pay tribute to Naeem ul Hassan Bablu was organized at PAC Multan and Director PAC Chaudhry Tahir Mahmood besides noted vocalists of the area paid glowing tribute to the singer who had passed away two weeks ago at a hospital due to liver disease.

The vocalist had trained budding singers at the music academy of PAC Multan and Musicology department of Bahauddin Zakariya University.

His skills in singing Ghazals, Popular and semi-classical songs were commended in Multan and elsewhere and among other platforms, he had also performed at Pakistan Television, and Pakistan Radio. He had also worked as a banker for sometime.

PAC Director Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry said that the late singer had established his own identity through his work.

He said a grand musical show would be arranged at PAC Multan in memory of Bablu on June 30.

Noted musician Ustaad Sagheer Ahmad said that Bablu possessed immense talent and established his stature in the singing circles by the dint of his hard work. South Punjab's popular vocalist Arif Khan Babar described Naeem ul Hassan Bablu as a loving character, the one who loved fellow artists. He was an artist who would mesmerize people through his on-stage performance, Babar added.

Noted poet Qamar Raza Shahzad said that cities were usually known by the artists and Naeem ul Hassan Bablu was one of the singers Multan was known for.

Other singers Fayyaz Bukhari, Bablu's uncle Aslam Baloch, brother Ahsan Baloch, and son Ali also spoke and shared their memories about the late singer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Music Punjab Bahauddin Zakariya University June From Din Textile Mills Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

2 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

4 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Terminal 1 ..

8 minutes ago

TBHF reviews 3 humanitarian â€˜Non-Profitsâ€™ in s ..

15 minutes ago

Chief of Defence Forces Kenya visits calls on Nava ..

18 minutes ago

104,184 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.