UrduPoint.com

Pacific Solar Eclipse Dazzles Stargazers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Pacific solar eclipse dazzles stargazers

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Professional astronomers and amateur cosmologists across the southern Pacific donned protective glasses Thursday to witness a solar eclipse as the moon blocked out the sun for about a minute, in some cases totally.

Parts of Australia, Indonesia and East Timor were plunged into daytime darkness, delighting curious onlookers.

On Australia's northwest tip, the eclipse was total.

In the town of Exmouth, stargazers parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun's surface before the totality hit at 11:29:48 local time.

"Many people become addicted to that minute or so of eerie otherworldliness," John Lattanzio of the Astronomical Society of Australia said.

"They become 'eclipse chasers' and they travel all over the world for repeat experiences." When the darkness hit, it brought a spectral calm, according to witnesses.

Less than a minute later, the dusty outback was again bathed in light.

A little later, thousands waited in line at a planetarium in Jakarta, to see partial coverage of the sun through telescopes.

Over in Bekasi, on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital, Kristoforus Aryo Bagaskoro and his 10-year-old daughter Angela Tara watched the phenomenon on the reflective surface of a water-filled bucket.

"Tara could not stop talking about it since yesterday, so this morning, I used water to observe it in front of our house," he said.

"It was a rare event. Tara was enthusiastic about it and kept asking why it could happen".

Tara added that the partial eclipse -- with about 40 percent of the sun obscured -- was "awesome".

While fun and perhaps moving for spectators, the eclipse gave scientists a chance to observe the sun's corona, which is usually obscured by its bright rays.

Witnessing a similar eclipse once helped Albert Einstein hypothesise that light can bend.

At Com Beach on the eastern tip of East Timor, more than a thousand people, including tourists and astronomers from Southeast Asian countries, gathered to witness the one-minute total eclipse.

The stargazers observed the rare phenomenon by using anti-UV glasses distributed by astronomy groups, while others lined up to use telescopes provided by the National University of East Timor.

Related Topics

World Australia Water Exmouth Bekasi Jakarta Tara Bend Indonesia East Timor National University Event All From Asia Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

5 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

13 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

14 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

15 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.