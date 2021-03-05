Pacific-wide tsunami alert after 8.1-magnitude quake

Wellington, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A Pacific-wide tsunami alert was issued Friday after a 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck near New Zealand's remote Kermadec islands, following on from two powerful quakes earlier.

New Zealand ordered coastal evacuations as the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned waves of up to three metres (10 feet) were possible in the Pacific region nations of Vanuatu and the French territory of New Caledonia.

"Based on all available data, hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts," it said.

It said smaller waves were possible as far afield as Japan, Russia, Mexico and the South American coast.