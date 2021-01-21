Pakistan, China discuss further strengthening bilateral exchanges, cooperation in 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) ::Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin Ul Haq held a meeting with China's Vice Minister for Asian Affairs, Luo Zhaohui here on Thursday and discussed further strengthening of bilateral exchanges and cooperation in the year 2021.

Both sides reviewed with satisfaction the steady growth in bilateral relations in 2020 despite difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also discussed further strengthening bilateral exchanges and cooperation in 2021, which marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

It was also agreed to strengthen communication on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track post-pandemic economic recovery.