UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, China Discuss Further Strengthening Bilateral Exchanges, Cooperation In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:20 AM

Pakistan, China discuss further strengthening bilateral exchanges, cooperation in 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) ::Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin Ul Haq held a meeting with China's Vice Minister for Asian Affairs, Luo Zhaohui here on Thursday and discussed further strengthening of bilateral exchanges and cooperation in the year 2021.

Both sides reviewed with satisfaction the steady growth in bilateral relations in 2020 despite difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also discussed further strengthening bilateral exchanges and cooperation in 2021, which marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

It was also agreed to strengthen communication on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track post-pandemic economic recovery.

Related Topics

Pakistan China CPEC 2020 Asia

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 January 2021

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

9 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

9 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

10 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.