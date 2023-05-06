Pakistan considers Uzbekistan key partner in Central Asian Regions: Engr Amir Muqam

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan considers Uzbekistan a key partner in Central Asian Regions, with central location, vibrant population right mix of policies, Uzbekistan is the hub of Central Asia.

Addressing the III Bakhshi International Festival, being convened in beautiful city of Gulistan, Uzbekistan, he said that he was honoured to represent Pakistan at the III Bakhshi International Festival.

Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nazarbekov Ozodbek Akhmadovich, government officials and artists were also present on the occasion.

Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam said that both countries are reviving their old bonds by enhancing connectivity through initiatives like trans-Afghan Railway project.

Engr Amir Muqam said that both countries are having frequent high-level interactions including the visit of President of Uzbekistan to Pakistan in March 2022 and visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Samarkand for the SCO Summit.

He said that Pakistan-Uzbekistan bilateral relations are developing fast and they are based on solid institutional foundations.

He said that in the last three years, a Preferential Trade Agreement & Transit Trade Agreement (via Afghanistan) have been signed and as a result, Uzbekistan trucks can drive straight through to the ports of Karachi & Gwadar.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the trans-Afghan Railway will revolutionize trade and connectivity between Pakistan & Uzbekistan.

"People to people connectivity is crucial as the two countries share a common cultural heritage and history and religion" he added.

"My presence in the Bakhshi Arts Festival is testimony to our close friendship and our people share heroes like Zaheeruddin Babar & Amir Taimur," he added.

He said that regional connectivity & cooperation are key to our bilateral bond: our common interests for regional stability and our membership of regional bodies like SCO & ECO where both Pakistan & Uzbekistan closely cooperate.

Addressing at the festival, he conveyed his deep gratitude to the government of Uzbekistan, for the generous hospitality and the immaculate arrangements made for this event.

Engr Amir Muqam congratulated the people of the Uzbekistan on the achievements of important milestone of the constitutional reforms.

He said that it is an expression of faith by the people of Uzbekistan in the leadership of Uzbekistan President H.E. Shavkat Mirziyeyov and his vision of new Uzbekistan.

Adviser to PM Engr Amir Muqam said that both Pakistan and Uzbekistan are bonded by centuries old cultural, historical, religious and commercial ties.

"Our two countries share a common past: be it the statesmen like Amir Temur and Babur or the Sufi saints of Samarkand and Bukhara, they all symbolize our common heritage and provide a solid foundation for our relationship," said Adviser to PM Engr Amir Muqam.

He said that the people of both countries share customs, food, art, architecture and language, adding that even the time zone is the same in both countries.

Engr Amir Muqam said that guided by these deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, it become a natural bonding between the people of both nations.

He said that since the first Bukhshi Art International Festival was organized in Termez in April 2019, it has become an important cultural event aimed at safeguarding folk epic and traditions of storytelling, promoting intercultural communication, appreciating the diversity of the unique Uzbek art Bukhshi Narrators and it's transmission to posterity.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the art of storytelling in both Pakistan and Uzbekistan share number of features including thematic unity.

"I feel happiness that Uzbekistan is taking a lead in preserving the art of storytelling," he added.