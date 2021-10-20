UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Mission Holds Mehfil-e-Milad To Celebrate Birth Of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Mehfil-e-Milad was held at the Pakistan Mission to the UN Tuesday to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The event was attended by the officers and staff of the Pakistan Mission.

Recitation from the Holy Quran and Na'ats were offered to pay respect and tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, in a message to mark the occasion, said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a man of virtue, a perfect model in all aspects of life, adding, "His noble example is perpetual beacon which lights the way for all humanity."

