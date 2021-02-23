Pakistan, Sri Lanka discuss wide range of issues of mutual interest: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he had "interesting conversations" with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

Expressing his pleasure to be back in Sri Lanka again, the prime minister said on twitter his earlier two visits were on cricket tours in 1975 and 1986 where he witnessed the evolution of Sri Lankan cricket.

"Today I enjoyed the welcoming hospitality of Sri Lankan PM.

We had interesting conversations on a wide range of issues of mutual interest," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The prime minister, who arrived in Colombo on a two-day official visit, especially thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart for "the gala dinner this evening".

Imran Khan said that tomorrow he will be meeting Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, followed by a meeting with the Sri Lankan business community.

\932\867