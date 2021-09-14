UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges World Community To Recognize Afghanistan's 'new Ground Realities' And Back Moves To Form Inclusive Govt

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Pakistan urges world community to recognize Afghanistan's 'new ground realities' and back moves to form inclusive govt

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan's UN Ambassador, Munir Akram, has urged the international community, especially neighbouring countries, to acknowledge the "new ground realities" in Afghanistan and continue to support Afghan efforts to form an inclusive government.

"The Afghans must be encouraged to evolve their own political arrangements," he wrote in an opinion piece in Newsweek, a widely read American magazine.

"History bears testimony that external solutions cannot be imposed on the Afghan people," the Pakistani envoy wrote in the op-ed titled: Roadmap for Stability in Afghanistan.

"Positive engagement rather than coercion will help achieve the desired goals," he added.

Ambassador Akram said peace and stability in Afghanistan, which was at a crucial crossroad, was contingent on a roadmap that must consist of three elements: -- Ensuring urgent humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and helping revive the Afghan economy; -- encouraging the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, reflective of its complex ethnic and current political realities; and, -- the development of a comprehensive and coordinated plan of action to neutralize the threat posed by terrorism flowing from Afghanistan to its neighbours or other countries.

Pakistan, he said, will play its part, having already established a "humanitarian air bridge" for supplies of essential food and medical items to Afghanistan in coordination with relevant U.N. agencies.

"The international community must also step up to the plate," he said, welcoming the UN Secretary-General's decision to convene a high-level ministerial meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, which was held in Geneva today.

"We hope that the meeting will galvanize support for a fully financed humanitarian response plan to meet the basic and essential needs of the Afghan people including the millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Iran whose welfare is a shared responsibility of the international community.

" For Pakistan, Ambassador Akram said, restoring peace in Afghanistan is an imperative, pointing out that 40 years of war there have also had severe "regressive and disruptive" impacts on Pakistan's economy and society.

After Afghanistan, he wrote it is Pakistan which suffered the most in the so-called "War on Terror," with 80,000 of our people killed in terrorist attacks and $150 billion in economic damage.

"Peace and stability in Afghanistan will be enormously beneficial to its people and to Pakistan, opening the possibilities of connectivity and trade for all the countries of Central Asia among themselves and with the world." The international community must not exonerate itself from the responsibility to help in restoring peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan, whose political or economic collapse, he said, will result in continuing conflict and a humanitarian crisis that would engulf its neighbours, Europe and beyond with a torrent of refugees.

As Afghanistan stabilizes, the Pakistani envoy hoped the Taliban's commitment not to allow Afghan soil to be used for terrorism against any neighbouring or other country should be transformed into practical actions to neutralize terrorist groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS/Da'esh, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and others, with the cooperation and support of the international community.

"For their cooperation in such efforts, the Taliban are no doubt likely to demand fulfillment of the promise to 'de-list' them from the 1988 Security Council sanctions list."

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan World United Nations Iran Europe Turkistan Geneva Uzbekistan All From Government Refugee Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Ch ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment sends 60 t ..

19 minutes ago
 Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic fa ..

Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic facilities to masses: Qayyum Nia ..

19 minutes ago
 US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Ar ..

US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup - Pentag ..

19 minutes ago
 Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to ..

Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to four

19 minutes ago
 New UK news channel loses star name after choppy s ..

New UK news channel loses star name after choppy start

19 minutes ago
 Nice and Marseille to play again on October 27 aft ..

Nice and Marseille to play again on October 27 after crowd trouble

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.