UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold Programmes Tilted "Pakistan Movement And Independence" On Aug 14

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

PAL to hold programmes tilted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with "Independence Day Celebrations" Pakistan academy of Letters will hold grand programmes titled "Pakistan Movement and Kashmiri Literature" and "Independence and Our Myth" on August 14.

               The programmes were aimed to highlight the struggles for separate homeland of our leaders especially dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam.        According to an official different intellectual and writers will participate in programmes including Dr Anwar Ahmed, Intellectual Hammid Shahid and Mubeen Mirza.                         He said that different articles will be presented including "Allama Iqbal and Pakistan Movement" , Two Nation Theory", Role of Kashmiris writers in Pakistan Movement and effects of Iqbal's poetry on Kashmiri writers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence August

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

12 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

12 hours ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

12 hours ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.