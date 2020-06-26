Panama sacks health minister as coronavirus cases soar

Panama City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Panama President Laurentino Cortizo fired his health minister and two other cabinet members over two corruption scandals, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in the country.

Cortizo promoted Deputy Health Minister Luis Francisco Sucre in place of the sacked Rosario Turner, while also firing Social Development Minister Markova Concepcion and Housing Minister Ines Samudio.

Panama has recorded more than 28,000 coronavirus cases and 547 deaths among its four million population, making it the worst affected country in Central America.

New cases are accelerating with 700 a day compared to 200 before the country began reopening economic activity.

"The management of the health crisis requires the adoption of exceptional measures from our government," said Cortizo in a televised address.

However, the government is coming under increasing scrutiny over its measures.

And it has been weakened by an investigation into suspected corruption in the construction of a prefabricated hospital and the aborted purchase of respirators and sanitizing gel.

Despite being implicated in the scandals, Vice President Jose Gabriel Carrizo and Public Works Minister Rafael Sabonge remain in their positions.

To make matters worse, Cortizo's Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) has been fined $50,000 for violating lockdown measures.

Panama is in a first phase of reopening after tens of thousands of people lost their jobs during lockdown.