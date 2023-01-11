(@FahadShabbir)

BOGOTA, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Peru's Public Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that it is launching a preliminary investigation against President Dina Boluarte after 47 people were killed since anti-government protests began in the country in early December.

"The preliminary investigation is for the alleged crimes of genocide and aggravated homicide and bodily injuries committed during the demonstrations in December 2022 and January 2023 in the regions of Apurimac, La Libertad, Puno, Junin, Arequipa and Ayacucho," said Patricia Benavides, the nation's public prosecutor.

The investigation will also focus on Prime Minister Alberto Otarola as well as the interior and defense ministers, the prosecutor's office said on Twitter.