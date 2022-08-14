UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 4,679 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Philippines logs 4,679 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more deaths

MANILA, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) --:The Philippines reported 4,679 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,827,758.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 40,324, and 48 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 60,992.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 71.5 million people.

