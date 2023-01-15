UrduPoint.com

Plane With 72 People On Board Crashes In Nepal: Airline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Kathmandu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :An aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on Sunday, a spokesman for Yeti Airlines said.

"There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members... Rescue is underway, we don't know right now if there are survivors," Sudarshan Bartaula told AFP.

The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal.

The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, said local official Gurudutta Dhakal.

"Responders have already reached there and trying to douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers," Dhakal said.

