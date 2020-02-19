UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pliskova, Muguruza Reach Dubai Quarter-finals

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pliskova, Muguruza reach Dubai quarter-finals

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Karolina Pliskova and Garbine Muguruza re-established order among seeds on Wednesday as both reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Dubai Championships.

World number three Pliskova strolled to a 6-1, 6-2 defeat of qualifier Kristina Mladenovic in barely an hour, before ninth seed Muguruza took almost two-and-a-half hours to get past Russian Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Three big Names had exited on Tuesday, with holder Belinda Bencic, third seed Elina Svitolina and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin all going out.

Top seed Simona Halep plays her opener later against fan favourite Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

Pliskova pegged back Mladenovic after the Frenchwoman earned only her first main-draw win of the season in the first round.

"It's always a tough one against her. We played in Australia, so I knew what to expect," Pliskova said.

"I was not playing amazing but still, even with a couple of mistakes, I didn't give up.

"The score looked a little bit easier than it really was, we had a couple of tough games." Muguruza had to struggle two days after beating Kim Clijsters in the Belgian's first WTA match since 2012 after announcing a surprise comeback aged 36.

"There's a lot of things that I could have done better," two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza said. "But I'm excited that I gave myself another opportunity to be in the quarters." Last month's Australian Open finalist added: "I'm just happy that I get these tough matches.

"Honestly, the difference is very, very small, I'm just pleased to go through."Muguruza secured her place with a break in the final game as she converted her first match point.

She will bid for a semi-final place on Thursday, taking on Jennifer Brady, a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 winner against Marketa Vondrousova.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Dubai Sofia Tunisia Australian Open All

Recent Stories

DUPHAT to offer deep insights into pharmaceutical ..

58 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

1 hour ago

PFF brings climate change exhibition to Sindh Univ ..

14 minutes ago

Commissioner calls for completion of development s ..

14 minutes ago

Estonian Parliament Passes Resolution Blaming WWII ..

14 minutes ago

Modern methods being used for tax recovery: Minist ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.