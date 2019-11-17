UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Felicitates Sri Lankan President Elect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:50 PM

PM felicitates Sri Lankan President elect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lankan President elect, on his victory in the presidential elections.

"I extend heartfelt congratulations to Gotabaya Rajapaksa on victory in Sri Lankan Presidential elections.

Pakistan looks forward to working closely with him and with Sri Lanka, for further deepening our brotherly ties and strengthening cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity of our peoples and the region," PM office media wing in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying in his message of felicitation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Sri Lanka Progress Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bangladesh PM explore prospects ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi hosts conference on combatting crime and ..

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Dubai Airshow 2019

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation ind ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Accelerators to pick new cohort of in ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.