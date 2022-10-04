UrduPoint.com

PM Reiterates Desire To Further Deepen Pak-UK Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PM reiterates desire to further deepen Pak-UK cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, while stressing upon the long-standing Pakistan-UK partnership, reiterated Pakistan's resolve to further deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, security, defence, culture and people-to-people linkages.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with the Right Honourable (Rt Hon) Angela Reynar, Deputy Leader of the British Labour Party, who was accompanied by Lord Wajid Khan, Member of House of Lords, who called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan, despite contributing less than one percent of the global carbon emissions, remained one of the countries most affected by the climate change.

He also thanked the United Kingdom Government for its £ 16.5 million of humanitarian assistance, provided to Pakistan.

The prime minister made special reference to the positive role played by the 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora in forging closer bonds between the peoples of both countries.

The Rt Hon Raynar expressed her sincere condolences on the loss of human lives due to the recent floods in Pakistan.

Lord Wajid informed the prime minister that British Pakistanis were greatly engaged in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for fellow Pakistanis, who had been adversely affected by the recent floods.

The visiting delegation assured the prime minister of their continued cooperation to garner support for the flood affectees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood United Kingdom Wajid Khan Media Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

Belgium has lot to offer, envoy tells LCCI

Belgium has lot to offer, envoy tells LCCI

35 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz gets passport from LHC judicial branc ..

Maryam Nawaz gets passport from LHC judicial branch

1 hour ago
 EU announces to substantially scale-up its assista ..

EU announces to substantially scale-up its assistance to flood affected people i ..

1 hour ago
 Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on ..

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood ..

PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood-affected communities in Baloc ..

3 hours ago
 PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.