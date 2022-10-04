PM reiterates desire to further deepen Pak-UK cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, while stressing upon the long-standing Pakistan-UK partnership, reiterated Pakistan's resolve to further deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, security, defence, culture and people-to-people linkages.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with the Right Honourable (Rt Hon) Angela Reynar, Deputy Leader of the British Labour Party, who was accompanied by Lord Wajid Khan, Member of House of Lords, who called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan, despite contributing less than one percent of the global carbon emissions, remained one of the countries most affected by the climate change.

He also thanked the United Kingdom Government for its £ 16.5 million of humanitarian assistance, provided to Pakistan.

The prime minister made special reference to the positive role played by the 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora in forging closer bonds between the peoples of both countries.

The Rt Hon Raynar expressed her sincere condolences on the loss of human lives due to the recent floods in Pakistan.

Lord Wajid informed the prime minister that British Pakistanis were greatly engaged in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for fellow Pakistanis, who had been adversely affected by the recent floods.

The visiting delegation assured the prime minister of their continued cooperation to garner support for the flood affectees.