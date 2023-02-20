UrduPoint.com

PMNH Plans To Construct "Outdoor Volcano Display" To Inspire Students Learning Geography

February 20, 2023

PMNH plans to construct "Outdoor Volcano Display" to inspire students learning geography

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Museum for Natural History (PMNH) has planned to construct an "Outdoor Volcano Display" to provide education to the general public especially students about the natural history of the country.

The Earth Science Division of PMNH will execute the plan of development of a Volcano Display in the surrounding of Baluchitherium Model.

Volcano, mountain or hill is formed by the accumulation of materials erupted through one or more openings (volcanic vents) in the earth's surface.

Most volcanoes have steep sides but some can be gently sloping mountains or even flat tablelands, plateaus or plains.

It is stated that Volcano Display provides information to visitors about the process of volcanism in the oceans and on the continents.

Volcanism usually takes place at the plate boundaries due to the movement of tectonic plates.

In Pakistan, Koh-e-Sultan, Koh-e-Dalil volcanoes of Cretaceous to Quaternary age (60 million to 02 million years old) at Pachin Koh, tehsil Nokkundi, Chagai district, Baluchistan are examples of past volcanic activity.

These areas present good promise economic minerals deposits particularly Iron, Sulphur, Molybdenum, Travertine marble and the world largest deposits of Copper-Gold.

Director General, PMNH, Dr. Saima Huma Tanveer said that the PMNH has planned the development of a Volcano Display keeping in view the importance of volcanoes in natural history and the mandate of PMNH to impart education to the students and the general public about the natural history of Pakistan.

The DG was of the view that the Volcano Display will provide knowledge to the students and general public about the volcano eruption and clear their concepts.

She said that the Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation is likely to inaugurate the Volcano Display in the month of March.

Since a large number of students from different schools, colleges and universities visit this museum, which is only one of its kind in the country, this newly constructed facility will be another source of attraction and learning for them.

The PMNH was established in 1976, under the patronage of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan. It has four divisions namely Botanical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Zoological Sciences and Public Services.

The first three divisions are engaged in the collection, preservation, identification, and research activities related to plants, animals, fossils, rocks, and minerals resources of Pakistan, while the latter is responsible for public education through dioramas, exhibits, lectures, workshop, seminar, posters and film shows, etc.

PMNH also provides consultancy and advisory services to public and private sector organizations.

PMNH scientists work on various projects for the popularization of natural history through research publications, displays, exhibits, and dioramas.

