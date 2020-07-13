UrduPoint.com
Poland's Duda Tops Presidential Vote: Near-complete Results

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Poland's Duda tops presidential vote: near-complete results

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Poland's right-wing head of state Andrzej Duda topped a razor edge presidential run-off against Warsaw's liberal mayor, near-complete official results showed on Monday.

Duda won 51.21 percent of the vote while Rafal Trzaskowski garnered 48.79 percent, the national elections commission said, citing returns from 99.7 percent of Constituencies.

