Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Poland's right-wing head of state Andrzej Duda topped a razor edge presidential run-off against Warsaw's liberal mayor, near-complete official results showed on Monday.

Duda won 51.21 percent of the vote while Rafal Trzaskowski garnered 48.79 percent, the national elections commission said, citing returns from 99.7 percent of Constituencies.