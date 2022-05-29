UrduPoint.com

'Polarized Election' - Bogota Voters Weigh Presidential Options

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Six men will contest Sunday's first-round presidential election in Colombia, but most voters are zooming in on one of three frontrunners they hope holds the answers to the country's many pressing problems.

For residents of the capital Bogota, a city of eight million, those issues include violent crime, deep-rooted inequality and fast-rising consumer prices.

Leftist former Bogota mayor and ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro, 62, holds a seemingly unassailable lead in opinion polls, followed by right-wing candidate Federico Gutierrez, 47 -- an erstwhile mayor of second city Medellin.

Rising in the polls, but never higher than third place, is anti-corruption candidate Rodolfo Hernandez, a 77-year-old businessman.

Here is a sample of voters in their own words:

