UrduPoint.com

Polio Circulating In The Gambia, Says Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Polio circulating in The Gambia, says health minister

Banjul, Gambia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Gambian Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh warned on Wednesday that polio is circulating in the tiny West African nation, pledging "massive" vaccination campaigns to stamp out the virus.

In a statement, Samateh said that samples taken from sewage in the capital Banjul and the beach-resort area of Kotu had tested positive for poliovirus type 2.

He explained that this means the much-feared virus is circulating in the country of some 2 million people.

Samateh added that the government is planning "at least two massive supplementary vaccination campaigns" to curb the outbreak.

These campaigns will target all children aged under five, he said.

"We implore all parents to cooperate with our vaccinators during the vaccination campaigns to enable us to end this outbreak," the health minister said.

Polio is an infectious disease caused by a virus that infects the nervous system and can lead to irreversible paralysis.

It mainly harms young children, but can be prevented with a highly effective and very cheap vaccine.

Last August, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that wild polio virus had been eradicated in all 47 countries in its Africa region, after four years with no new cases and a major vaccination drive among children.

The Gambia, a poor former British colony surrounded by Senegal, had been declared free of polio in 2004.

et-eml/pvh

Related Topics

Africa World Polio Poor Young Banjul Lead Senegal Gambia August All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation launches ’Our Children Are Our Responsi ..

41 minutes ago
 Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader for Logistical Support ..

Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader for Logistical Support of Afghan Evacuations

12 minutes ago
 No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccines, boost ..

No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccines, booster shot for children, elderly: ..

1 hour ago
 UK warns Taliban will be judged 'by its actions'

UK warns Taliban will be judged 'by its actions'

12 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions held in northern Sindh

9th Muharram processions held in northern Sindh

12 minutes ago
 Taliban met ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai, Abdu ..

Taliban met ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah: SITE

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.