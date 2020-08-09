Polls open in Belarus presidential vote

Minsk, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Polling stations opened in Belarus on Sunday as voters cast ballots in presidential elections with President Alexander Lukashenko running for a sixth term against a strong opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Voters in face masks began arriving at a Minsk polling station, an AFP reporter saw. Some voters wore white bracelets after Tikhanovskaya asked her supporters to wear them.