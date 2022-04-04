UrduPoint.com

Pope Laments 'tormented Ukraine', Defends Migrants On Malta Trip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Pope laments 'tormented Ukraine', defends migrants on Malta trip

Hal Far, Malta, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pope Francis decried the "sacrilegious war" in Ukraine on Sunday as he wrapped up a two-day trip to Malta that bore a pointed pro-migrant message and drew his sharpest rebuke yet of Russia's invasion.

His condemnation came amid international outrage over the killing of civilians near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, after officials in Bucha said nearly 300 bodies were found in mass graves following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

"Let us pray for peace, thinking of the humanitarian tragedy of tormented Ukraine, still under the bombardments of this sacrilegious war," Francis said after an open-air mass to an estimated 12,000-strong crowd in Floriana, near Valletta.

The 85-year-old has condemned the violence in increasingly emotive terms without ever directly blaming Russia or its president, Vladimir Putin.

But on Saturday, in the Maltese capital Valletta, he came the closest yet, warning that "some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts".

- You are not numbers - The war has overshadowed Francis's first trip to Malta but also added urgency to a key theme of his nine-year papacy -- the need to welcome those fleeing war, poverty or the effects of climate change.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II, a continent already struggling to form a coherent response to thousands of people arriving by sea each year from North Africa.

Catholic-majority Malta, a tiny archipelago located off the coast of Sicily, is on the frontline of that influx but has been accused by charities of turning a blind eye to those in distress in its waters.

In an emotional visit before flying out Sunday, Francis visited a Catholic-run migrant centre where he heard testimonies from young men who arrived on Malta's shores, and embraced them.

He said the world must imagine "that those same people we see on crowded boats or adrift in the sea, on our televisions or in the newspapers, could be any one of us, or our son or daughter.

" Before an audience of around a dozen African migrants, clergy and volunteers gathered at the John XXIII Peace Lab, he noted that just on Saturday, news arrived of more than 90 people drowned in the Mediterranean, with just four survivors.

He drew applause from the crowd when, in a veiled reference to Libya, he said many migrants' rights were violated on their long journeys, often "with the complicity of the competent authorities".

"You are not numbers," the pope told them.

He had previously urged Malta to do more to welcome desperate people who arrive on the archipelago, living up to its status as a "safe harbour" that in the first century AD welcomed the Apostle Paul who shipwrecked here.

One of 55 undocumented Africans living at the centre told AFP he has been waiting for two years for his identity papers, and until they arrived, he could do nothing but wait.

"I haven't seen my parents for five years. That's huge," said Debosque, a 24-year-old from Cameroon who did not want to give his last name.

The migrant centre is readying to receive some refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, and outside, members of Malta's Ukrainian community urged the pope to keep speaking out.

"We would like him to bless our country," said Olga Attard, 36, standing with her daughter in a crowd filled with yellow and blue Ukrainian flags.

"People of his level and power, they can make a difference in such a situation," she added.

The pope, who last summer underwent colon surgery and cancelled an event in February due to acute knee pain, walked with difficulty throughout the trip, limping and taking the arm of a helper at his side.

Anna Balzan, 67, draped in a Vatican flag purchased during John Paul II's 1990 visit, expressed concern for Francis' health, saying he looked "very tired yesterday".

But he has been given a warm welcome.

"He's a sign of hope in a time when nobody seems to believe anything any more," said Isabella Dorgu, 38, an Italian living in Malta, as she strained for a view of the pope at the mass.

Related Topics

Africa Century World Ukraine Condemnation Russia Europe Visit Young Colon Valletta Vladimir Putin Same Cameroon Libya Malta February Sunday World War Event From Refugee Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

12 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

15 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

24 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

24 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.